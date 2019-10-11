Music Victoria Awards Have Announced Their 2019 Nominees And Hall Of Fame Inductees

The Music Victoria Awards have announced their nominees for this year, as well as their hall of fame inductees.

Sampa The Great, The Teskey Brothers, Tropical F*ck Storm and Gordon Koang are all nominated for five awards, while Amyl And The Sniffers and hip-hop act DRMNGNOW are up for four gongs each.

Vika and Linda Bull and public broadcaster PBS 106.7FM are both being inducted into the hall of fame at the awards night due to their work in helping promote music in the state.



Announcing the news on Triple M Melbourne's The Hot Breakfast, Rosie is excited with the Hall of Fame additions:

The MVA Hall of Fame Academy, which is made up of 30 former inductees and industry veterans.

You can vote for the awards from now until midnight on Friday 8th November, and doing so puts you in the running to win tickets to attend the ceremony at Melbourne Recital Centre on Wednesday 20th November.

You can vote at www.musicvictoria.com.au/votenow, and tickets will be available for $50 for adults and $20 for children via melbournrecital.com.au from Monday 21 October.



It's been a big week for the Australian music industry with the 2019 ARIA Award Nominations announced, with our very own The Teskey Brothers up for 8 awards this year.

Read more here

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!





For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:

There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.