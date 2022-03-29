Musicians Losing BIG BUCKS Through Divorce

Til death do us part... SIKE

Generally speaking divorce is expensive. But these musicians took EXPENSIVE to a new level when they split with with partners! Dave Gleeson on Triple M Nights lists off some of music's most expensive splits including Bryan Ferry, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Phil Collins, Sir Paul McCartney, and Neil Diamond.

Have a listen below:

