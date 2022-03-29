Musicians Losing BIG BUCKS Through Divorce

Music's Most Expensive SPLITS

Article heading image for Musicians Losing BIG BUCKS Through Divorce

Til death do us part... SIKE

Generally speaking divorce is expensive. But these musicians took EXPENSIVE to a new level when they split with with partners! Dave Gleeson on Triple M Nights lists off some of music's most expensive splits including Bryan Ferry, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Phil Collins, Sir Paul McCartney, and Neil Diamond.

Have a listen below:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!

a day ago

Rock
Music
Divorce
Listen Live!
Rock
Music
Divorce
Rock
Music
Divorce
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs