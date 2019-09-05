"Mutual Interest": Latrell Mitchell Set For Monster Contract Offer From Rival Club

The November 1 window is set to send NRL clubs into a bidding frenzy, with some big name players hitting the open market.

David Fifita, Jai Arrow and even the Trbojevic brothers, Jake & Tom, can all be approached with offers from rival clubs to join from 2021.

As can Roosters superstar Latrell Mitchell, who is set to be offered one of the richest contracts in the NRL’s history by a rival club in an attempt to lure him away from the Tri-Colours.

Dragons coach Paul McGregor’s future as head coach and just how much the Bulldogs are willing to pay to sign Semi Radradra was also revealed; hear the full chat below.