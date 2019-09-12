My Community, My Contribution - An NDIS EXPO

The NDIS is being rolled out across Australia and, for some, it can be a confusing and difficult process.

Fortunately, there are resources to educate and inform the community including an NDIS information day, the My Community, My Contribution Expo, taking place at the Esperance Civic Centre all day next Friday, September 20.

Stalls will be set up at the Civic Centre for carer groups, service providers and other disabled advocate organisations for everyone to gather as much information as they require. Speakers, including NDIS reps from Sydney, will be travelling from Perth and conducting information sessions throughout the day and will answer all your curly questions.

The schedule for the day runs as follows:

930am – Doors open

10am – Acknowledgement of Country

1030am – Let’s Talk about Carers (Carers WA)

11am – NDIS General Information (NDIA)

12pm – Lunch

1230pm – Planning and the NDIS (NDIA)

115pm – Self Managing your Plan (NDIA)

215pm – Panel Discussion

300pm – Activities

6pm – Close

The event organisers have about 10 vendors ready for the day but are still looking for more sources of entertainment. If you are a community group, school, youth organisation, local band or anything in between, please get in contact with Carers WA to get involved. It is a great way to promote your group and contribute to the community.

Sean caught up with Andi Dackins from Carers WA and spoke about the event and how YOU can get involved on the Breakfast Show

To register for this event or for more details please email [email protected] or Call 1300 227 377.