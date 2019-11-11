(Picture from the Mercury 2018- Taken by Chris Kidd)

Get ready for the streets of Hobart to come alive with a display colour and joy because it is nearly time for the annual Hobart City Christmas Parade.

Myer Christmas Pageant

Saturday 16th November 2019

Hobart City

Grab your Santa hat or reindeer ears and get your festive spirit on this year at the 2019 Myer Hobart Christmas Pageant!

The parade will be kicking off at 10:30am and will be commencing in Liverpool Street at the intersection of Liverpool and Argyle. It then parades up Liverpool, along Harrington and down Collins Street to finish at the intersection of Argyle and Collins Street.

The pageant will feature special parade guests King Julien and the Penguins from Madagascar as well as Prada’s Priscilla from Sydney and local performers from the musicals Madagascar and Mamma Mia!

Also we are lucky to have Sue the unicorn, Rufus the donkey and their baby Dufus visiting from the Taste of Tasmania.

The Poseidon Adventure, Wheelie Bin Orchestra, the Tasmanian Junior Bee Keepers, vintage fire trucks and the Tasmanian Lighthorse – all will help usher the festive season.

After the parade children can visit Santa instore at Myer from 12 midday, along with a visit to Salamanca for a Mamma Mia! performance.

The pageant start line commences at 10.30 am in Liverpool Street, at the intersection of Liverpool and Argyle streets, then parades up Liverpool along Harrington and down Collins Street to the finish at the intersection of Argyle and Collins Streets at approximately 12 pm.

For more information and updates visit: https://www.hobartcity.com.au/Community/Events-and-activities/Myer-2019-Hobart-Christmas-Pageant