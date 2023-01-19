Mystery Crocodile Reported Off Brisbane Yet To Be Located

The crocodile sighting reported off the coast of Brisbane near Myora Springs on Stradbroke Island has yet to be confirmed.

On Wednesday Quandamooka man Mark Jones spotted the three-metre crocodile while leading a kayak tour.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Queensland Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Three vessels are currently searching the waters on the eastern side of the island, also known as Minjerribah, while drones are flying above, a Department of Environment and Science spokesman told AAP.

"The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service has flown two experienced crocodile management wildlife officers from North Queensland to assist in the investigation," - Department of Environment and Science spokesman

Residents and visitors are urged to continuing avoiding the area while investigations proceed, while people have been asked to refrain from flying private drones.

Bond University Marine Scientist Dr Daryl McPhee said if the crocodile was found, it would be "exceptionally rare" and “one-in-one-hundred-year event".

"The person who reported it ... is highly credible. He's a local traditional owner but also somebody who's spent a lot of time on the water, so I certainly put some credibility in what he's seen," he told AAP on Wednesday.

"It is feasible but obviously exceptionally rare for a crocodile to be this far south."

The crocodile, if confirmed, has travelled more than 400 kilometres south if its habitat range.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.