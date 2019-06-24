Mystery Hunter Keno Player Wins $1.5M

Someone who purchased a Keno ticket in Lake Macquarie has become an instant millionaire.

Officials have confirmed the lucky entry was purchased at Dora Creek Workers Club for game 750 on Sunday, June 23.

The lucky player won $1,500,000 - but the identity of the owner of the ten spot entry remains a mystery.

Keno spokesperson Lauren Cooney said she was eager to confirm the news with the winner and unite them with their prize.



"Someone out there could be starting their working week a millionaire but they just don’t know it yet," she said.



"If you discover you’re holding the winning Keno 10 Spot ticket, hold on tight to it and head into your closest venue as soon as possible so that we can start the prize claim process!"