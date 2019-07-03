Mystify Is One For The Old School Michael Hutchence Fans

Movie review

Cassie Walker

3 July 2019

Cassie Walker

Article heading image for Mystify Is One For The Old School Michael Hutchence Fans

Image: Mystify, supplied

Getting a sneak peek before its release, Triple M's Dangerous Dave, Rosie and Cassie discuss the latest rock documentary, Mystify: Michael Hutchence, in cinemas this Thursday 4th July.

Although they didn't agree on the film, what they could agree on is that it's a film for the die-hard fans.

Listen the full review:

 

Mystify: Michael Hutchence is in cinemas Thursday, 4th July.
For session times and more info: www.facebook.com/mystifymh

