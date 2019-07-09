NAIDOC in Kyabram

Via: Nine News Border North East.

Victorian Nationals Party Leader Peter Walsh joined dozens of Kyabram residents on Tuesday to mark NAIDOC Week, with traditional smoking ceremony and dances.

During the celebration, Walsh called on the Federal and all Stage Governments to ramp up its effort to address Indigenous disadvantage.

“It's about Closing The Gap. Actually improving the educational outcomes, improving the health outcomes. Improving the life expectancy of our indigenous community".

The Governments are falling behind in the targets that have been set, so it's about increasing the effort. - Victorian Nationals Party Leader Peter Walsh MP

Kyabram District Health held the NAIDOC Week celebration for the 2nd time, and says it hopes to grow the event in the future while also increasing education about the town's indigenous community.