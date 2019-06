This NAIDOC week enjoy a variety of FREE activities in Merredin.

8 July, 2pm at Cummins Theatre

Cooking Workshop – Learn how to make Kangaroo Stew

9 July, 10am at Merredin Library

Arts Workshop – Learn from the Yorga Ladies, Lunch (Kangaroo Stew) & then Dreamtime Stories

For further information contact Hannah at Shire of Merredin 9041 1611.