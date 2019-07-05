NAIDOC Week In Albany

NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia in July to recognise and celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

TREATY.TRUTH Lets work together for a shared future’ invites everyone to walk with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in a movement of Australian people for a better future.

Sunday July 7

Opening Church Service 10am - 12pm: Non-denominational church service led by Noongar Elder, Pastor Albert Knapp. Albany Public Library, upstairs. Entry through Albany Visitor Centre.

NAIDOC Welcome Ceremony 12pm - 3pm:

Monday July 8

Noongar Women’s Arts Workshops 12pm - 6pm: Noongar women’s arts workshops and exhibition. All welcome to this free event. Participate in painting, take in an exhibition of works, and there will be artworks for sale. Noongar Centre, cnr Serpentine and Hanrahan Roads.

Tuesday July 9

Play in the Park 10am - 12pm: Play in the Park. Town Square. This free event is aimed at children 0-5 years and their families. This Play in the Park will take on a NAIDOC theme, featuring face painting, story time, and many other fun activities

Youth Art Activities 10am - 4pm: Youth Art Activities. Free, open to all young people. Noongar Centre, cnr Serpentine and Hanrahan Roads. Contact Albany Youth Support Association on 9842 2082 for more information

Curatorial 10.30am - 11.30am: Tuesday Curatorial featuring Menang Noongar Elder Vernice Gillies, and UWA Albany’s Professor Stephen Hopper. Walking Together: Cross cultural exploration of South Coast plant life. Museum of the Great Southern Co-Op Building. Contact the Museum on 9841 4844 for more information.

Wednesday July 10

NAIDOC Movie Screening Albany Public Library. ‘Spear’, a contemporary Aboriginal story through movement and dance, featuring the critically-acclaimed Bangarra Dance Theatre. 10 JULY: 10am - 12pm 11 JULY: 6pm - 8pm RSVP essential to avoid disappointment by contacting the Library on: 6820 3600 or library@albany.wa.gov.au

Noongar Boodja Movie Screening 6pm - 8pm: Noongar Boodja. Albany Entertainment Centre. Back by popular demand, this stunning documentary film by young Aboriginal people from Albany explores Noongar placenames in and around Albany. This is a free event, no ticket required.

Thursday July 11

Game Day 11am - 1pm: AFL Game Day. Centennial Stadium. Free. Watch Wirrpanda and Clontarf boys face off again. Will this be a nail-biter like last year? Come on down for this highly anticipated, free footy match.

Friday July 12

NAIDOC March 11am - 2pm: NAIDOC March. Meet at the Peace Park at 10:45am and walk up York St to the Town Square. Enjoy a free community services expo/sausage sizzle from 11:30am with art, face painting and storytelling. Please note this event is weather-permitting.

NAIDOC Youth Disco 6.30pm - 9pm: NAIDOC Disco for Strike participants. Albany PCYC. Come and enjoy a NAIDOC themed disco for all young people aged 10-17 years. Gold coin entry.

Saturday July 12

Mokare Memorial 10am - 11.30am: Mokare Memorial, Meet the Artists. Albany Public Library upstairs. Come and hear from the Noongar artists who have created the artistic design around Mokare’s statue in Alison Hartman Garden. This will conclude with a guided walk