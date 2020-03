Albury Wodonga's Nail Can Hill Run was originally the brainchild of orienteer's Peter Harper and Lester Sawyer. The first event held in 1977, the run attracted 98 starters. In the second year, the starters grew to 474 and now attracts well over 1500 competitors

The 2020 Nail Can Hill Run takes place on Sunday May 3rd with great prize money on offer

1st Place (Male) $1000

1st Place (Female) $1000

Registrations are now open

Event Information here