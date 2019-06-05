Nambucca Heads Man Charged With Harassing Teen

A man will face court today charged with harassment offences on the state’s Mid North Coast.

Following an investigation, officers from Mid North Coast Police District executed a search warrant at a home on Short Street, Nambucca Heads on Friday 24 May 2019.

Police spoke to the occupant, a 38-year-old man, and during a search of the home, officers seized three mobile phones.

He was arrested and taken to Macksville Police Station where he was charged with use carriage service to menace, harass or offend.

Police will allege in court that the man used a photo messaging app to send explicit material to a 16-year-old girl known to him.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Macksville Local Court today (Thursday 6 June 2019).

Inquiries are continuing and investigators are urging anyone with information to contact Macksville Police Station on (02) 6560 7799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.