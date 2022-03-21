Naming Rights Confirmed For New Sydney Football Stadium

The name of the new Sydney football stadium currently under reconstruction has been unveiled, as part of a $36-million deal.

ALLIANZ secured a 6-year deal to return as the naming rights, as it was previously known from 2013 to 2019 prior to being demolished for the rebuild.

The stadium will host sporting matches, predominantly NRL and home of Sydney FC, in addition to events from world-famous artists.

After initially being overlooked, venue bosses say the stadium will name a grandstand in honour of rugby league great Arthur Beetson.

The planned completion date will reportedly be in time for the 2022 NRL Grand Final in September.

"The NSW Government is redeveloping the Sydney Football Stadium into a modern, world-class venue to ensure Sydney has a sporting and entertainment precinct of an international standard and that NSW remains the number one choice for sporting and entertainment events," a statement from John Holland, partnered with the state government.

"Investing in a new, state-of-the-art stadium at Moore Park will drive growth in the visitor economy, promote a strong cultural and sporting sector, and make NSW more liveable."

Once finished, the project will hold a capacity of 42,500 seats.

The stadium will also host Scottish football giants Celtic in November, as part of a homecoming for former Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.