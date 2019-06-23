NANA GLEN: House Fire At Nana Glen

A Nana Glen home has been saved by fire crews on Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to a triple zero call just before 2pm when flames and smoke were seen coming from the window and roof of the low-set home.

Rural Fire Service arrived to a blaze at one end of the house which was able to be contained, avoiding it spreading to the rest of the home.

According to Fire & Rescue NSW Station Officer for Coffs Harbour, Sally Foote, no one was in the home at the time, with quick thinking neighbours removing belongings and the pets from the house.

The official cause of the fire is unknown.