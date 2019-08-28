NANA GLEN: Man Run Over By Tractor

A man in his late 70’s has been flown to hospital following a tractor accident this afternoon.

Triple M understands that the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to the Nana Glen property where the 79 year old man was run over by his tractor.

The accident occurred at the rear of the property with access by 4WD.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated and stabilised the man at the scene before he was relocated to the helicopter landing area.

He is being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital with multiple injuries.

He is in a stable condition.