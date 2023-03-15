NAPLAN Testing Kicking Off Across The Country Today

NAPLAN testing has started nationwide today, with 1.3 million children sitting the first of their tests.

The National Assessment Program – Literacy and Numeracy (NAPLAN) examines students’ reading, writing and mathematics skills, across years 3, 5, 7 and 9.

Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the testing would provide a better picture of students’ early learning process. Families and teachers will “soon benefit from earlier results”.

“The NSW-led review of NAPLAN in 2019 identified a number of improvements that my state and federal counterparts have agreed to implement,” Ms Mitchell said.

Australian Curriculum Assessment And Reporting Authority CEO, David de Carvalho, said this year was an essential milestone for NAPLAN as it would be the first year that the annual test was being held in March instead of May.

“Ministers agreed to move NAPLAN into Term 1, so the results would be available earlier in the year to inform teaching and learning programs,” he said.

“It will give teachers earlier insights to support their professional judgment about how their students are progressing against the new proficiency standards and consider what support they might need in the coming year.”

The NAPLAN report this year will be divided into four categories, including “Exceeding”, “Strong”, “Developing”, and “Needs additional support”.

Ms Mitchell said these four categories would allow parents and carers to know at a glance where their children were on this test.

NSW remains committed to delivering the intent of the NAPLAN review.

