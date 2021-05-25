2021/2022 Annual Business Plan and Budget open for comment



$11.5M of capital works and projects with a minimal 1% increase in general rates headlines the proposed 2021/22 Naracoorte Lucindale Council Annual Business Plan & Budget.



The draft Budget ensures the continuation of services for the community, new and ongoing events, investment in the sport and recreation sector and ongoing operations and projects at the Naracoorte Regional Livestock Exchange.



Key capital works projects from the draft budget include:



• Naracoorte Library Redevelopment

• Sealed road designs for Binnum Benayeo Road, Miles Road, Premier Drive and Robertson Street

• Construction of Boddingtons West Road (subject to grant funding)

• Continuation of rural road re-sheeting, and reseal programs

• Stormwater drainage works on Foster Street

• Open space upgrades around the district including McTernan Park

• Amenities and building upgrades at Cockatoo Lake and Lucindale CBD

• New promotional banners (Western Entrance to Naracoorte)

• Funding for the Fringe Festival and the Tour of the Great South Coast



Chief Executive Officer Trevor Smart has confidence that Council has delivered a proposed budget that is an appropriate balance between the current economic climate and ensuring Council delivers on the community’s expectations for effective services.



“In 2021 we see the continued impact and recovery efforts of the COVID-19 pandemic and Council has worked hard to retain a low rate increase to reflect the pressure on families at this time.”



Naracoorte Lucindale Council remains in a strong fiscal position, and in line with our financially sustainable approach, the proposed budget will deliver an operating surplus of just over $580,000 while sustaining a sound cash position.

The draft Annual Business Plan and Budget for 2021/2022 is now available for the community to review and comment on.

You can have your say until 5pm on 10 June 2021 in the following ways:



• Emailing [email protected]

• Writing to Council at PO Box 555, Naracoorte, SA, 5271

• Commenting at www.yoursay.naracoortelucindale.sa.gov.au/admin/projects/draftannualbudget2021-2022



Council will host community drop-in sessions on the budget over the next three weeks. These will be held in Naracoorte, Lucindale and Frances and more information will come when the locations and times are confirmed.