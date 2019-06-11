Naracoorte Police Station renovations

Police wish to advise members of the local community the Naracoorte Police station will be undergoing repairs and as a result will be closed for front counter enquiries from Thursday 13 June until Friday 21 June.

Naracoorte Police patrols from the station will operate as per normal, but the police station will close at 4.30pm on Wednesday 12 June and reopen at 9am on Friday 21 June.

Police Station staff will be also be available for front counter enquiries at the Naracoorte Magistrates Court, located directly next-door to the police station during this period.

Members of the public are reminded if they need police assistance anytime to please call 131 444 or in an emergency call triple zero (000).