Naracoorte residents urged to lock up after break-ins

Limestone Coast police are investigating two break-ins that occurred at Naracoorte in the early hours of yesterday morning.

About 3.30am on Saturday 25 July, a resident awoke to the sounds of his window being opened and saw the flash of a torch light outside. A person ran off when he turned the house lights on.

A short time later, a woman awoke to find a person inside the bedroom of her home. The suspect entered through an unlocked door and ran off when the woman screamed.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket.

Police are investigating links between the two incidents.

Police urge anyone with information on the incidents or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Residents are reminded to be vigilant with their homes’ security and urge them to keep all doors and windows locked.

See here for more home security tips - https://www.police.sa.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0016/2680/Home-Security-book-2019-print-offset.pdf