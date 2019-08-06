Naracoorte shed marked with graffiti

Police are seeking information from the public after a shed at Naracoorte was marked with graffiti on Friday.

Sometime between Friday 2 and Saturday 3 August, an industrial shed on Blackwell Road, Naracoorte was spray-painted with large purple tags.

The shed is located in a semi-rural part of town and not frequented by a lot of foot traffic.

Police ask anyone who saw any suspicious activity, people or vehicles in the area or who has any information about the graffiti to contact local police on 8762 0466 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.