NASA Rockets To Launch From Northern Territory In ‘Milestone’ Event

America's space and aeronautics research agency, NASA will be launching a series of rocket launches from the Arnhem Space Centre in the Northern Territory later this month.

The first NASA rockets to take for Down Under in more than a quarter of a century, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it will be an “exciting project” reaffirming to Australians of how important science is.

"Australia’s contribution to the space industry does date back to the 1950s. As a nation, we have to build on that legacy, and it’s terrific to be here in Darwin today to declare Equatorial Launch Australia and NASA go for launch right here in the Northern Territory."

"The Australian Government has granted regulatory approval for ELA to launch three scientific sub-orbital launches on behalf of NASA between June 26 and July 12 at the Arnhem Space Centre," he said.

"These three launches are important, they’re for universities to do scientific research," the PM said.

"These rockets will go some 250km north into ... well, up into the sky, to collect data on physics of the sun and its relationship with the earth."

"We want the next generation to look at STEM as part of Australia’s future and this is why this is an important project ... the idea NASA is involved in Australia should be something of pride," Albanese said.

The traditional landowners, the Gumatj people, have been consulted over the project, with NASA to collect and remove all spent motor cases and payloads when the launches are completed.

Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic said it marks a new era for the Australian space sector.

"This is an important milestone that will further enhance Australia's position as a launch destination," he said.

While, Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles has called the launch "a landmark occasion for the Top End".

"We have backed this project from inception, which I have seen firsthand, and now we're less than a month away from seeing the launch of NASA's first sounding rocket from the Arnhem Space Centre," Fyles said

"NASA is adding capacity and rocketing East Arnhem Land into the global spotlight for investors — this will help our industry grow, create more jobs for locals and more opportunities for businesses to expand." - Minister Fyles

