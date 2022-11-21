NASA’s Next-Generation Capsule Visits The Moon After 50-Year Hiatus

NASA’s flagship Artemis I mission has returned to the moon for the first time since the 1970s.

The unmanned Orion capsule travelled around the far side of the moon overnight, hovering over the lunar surface 370,000km from Earth.

It’s the first time a NASA capsule has reached the moon since the Apollo program 50 years ago.

Astrophysicist Dr Brad Tucker expects astronauts to step back onto the moon surface as soon as 2024, with humans living and working on the moon by 2030.

"There is a space station being designed and built for the moon for 2027," he boasted.

"Just as the international space station around the Earth, we will have a space station around the moon that can house four astronauts at a time for a few months." - Dr Brad Tucker

A half-hour communication blackout on Monday night, meant flight controllers in Houston did not know if the critical engine firing was a success, until the capsule emerged from behind the moon.

NASA said the move will be a steppingstone to living on Mars.

Next week, Orion is expected to break NASA's distance record for a spacecraft designed for astronauts, passing Apollo 13's record in 1970 of nearly 400,000 kilometres from Earth.

NASA hopes its next-generation capsule will reach nearly 433,000 kilometres from Earth's atmosphere, where it will orbit for a week, before returning to earth in a Pacific splash on December 11.

