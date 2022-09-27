NASA's Spacecraft Has Successfully Made Impact With Asteroid Dimorphos

NASA has successfully launched a spacecraft into the asteroid Dimorphos which is approximately 6.8 million miles from Earth.

The Dart spacecraft was launched into space as part of Earth’s first ever “planetary defense test”.

The spacecraft made contact at 9:14AM AEST at around 15,0000 mph.

The impact was confirmed via video after a 38 second delay due to the distance of the asteroid from earth.

NASA chief Bill Nelson said the successful mission demonstrates Earth’s ability to prevent an Armageddon event.

“We are showing that planetary defense is a global endeavor and it is very possible to save our planet,” he said.

Despite confirmed contact with the asteroid, scientists will be unable to determine whether the spacecraft changed the trajectory of the asteroid for around two months.

Dart deputy program manager Elena Adams said that the spacecraft landed only 17 metres from its intended target.

“It was basically a bullseye. I think, as far as we can tell, the first planetary defense test was a success, and we can clap to that,” she said.

The mission was Earth’s first attempt at redirecting a space mass which will ascertain whether a potential collision could be avoided.

