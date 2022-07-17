NASCAR Driver Bobby East Fatally Stabbed By Homeless Man

NASCAR star Bobby East has been stabbed to death at a California petrol station in the US.

The 37-year-old was fatally stabbed by a homeless man who was out on parole at the time of the attack.

The man suspected of murdering East, 27-year-old Trent William Millsap, was killed only days later during a police raid at an apartment in Anaheim.

According to police, East was filling his tank at a gas station in Westminster when he was allegedly attacked Millsap.

East suffered fatal stab wounds to the chest during the attack.

Police arrived at the scene a short time later where they attempted to keep East alive until paramedics arrived.

Paramedics then transported East to a nearby trauma hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

The 27-year-old suspect is believed to have fled the scene on foot before being tracked down by police a few days later.

Millsap was found at an Annaheim apartment on Friday before being shot by police while being arrested.

The shooting is being investigated by the Orange Country District Attorney.

