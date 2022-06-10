Nat Fyfe Will Play With A Dislocated Finger Against Hawthorn

Nat Fyfe won’t let his highly anticipated AFL return linger any longer and will play tomorrow’s game against Hawthorn with a broken finger.

The Fremantle captain revealed he dislocated a finger in his WAFL return last week and plans on strapping it before having to undergo anymore surgery while he still plays AFL.

Fyfe had surgery on his ring and little fingers in the off season and were both fingers he had previously dislocated.

Within 15 minutes of playing in the WAFL last weekend, he said his ring finger popped back out and “undid all the surgery."

It will be Fyfe's first game since round 19 last year when Fremantle lost by 40 points to Sydney.

Fyfe’s teammate Travis Colyer said he admired the skipper’s leadership and the way he carries himself.

"I actually didn't even know that he dislocated his finger on the weekend. So, the way he carries himself and what he does through his actions is so powerful,” he said.

"You don't want to see any players get injured, but what he's been able to endure for the greater good is something that's pretty impressive."

Fremantle host Perth at Optus Stadium tomorrow from 4.10pm.

