Nathan Brown Comments On Addin Fonua-Blake & Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s Warriors Future

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

Article heading image for Nathan Brown Comments On Addin Fonua-Blake & Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s Warriors Future

Getty Images

Incoming New Zealand Warriors coach Nathan Brown has commented on a number of issues surrounding the club. 

From where the club will be based in 2021, the possibility of Addin Fonua-Blake joining the club and the future of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in rugby league, Browny covered it all. 

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.

19 September 2020

Triple M NRL
Addin Fonua Blake
Roger Tuivasa Sheck
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Addin Fonua Blake
Roger Tuivasa Sheck
Triple M NRL
Addin Fonua Blake
Roger Tuivasa Sheck
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs