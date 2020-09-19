Nathan Brown Comments On Addin Fonua-Blake & Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s Warriors Future

Incoming New Zealand Warriors coach Nathan Brown has commented on a number of issues surrounding the club.

From where the club will be based in 2021, the possibility of Addin Fonua-Blake joining the club and the future of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in rugby league, Browny covered it all.

