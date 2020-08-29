Nathan Brown Defends The Broncos Despite Another Thumping By The Roosters

Triple M's Nathan Brown has defended the Brisbane Broncos despite being handed another thumping loss at the hand of the Roosters.

The Roosters put 58-points on the coach-less Broncos, after a 59-point drubbing earlier this year.

However, Brown defended the Broncos effort on Triple M's Saturday Scrum.

