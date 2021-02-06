- NRL NewsNathan Brown Explains Why He Blocked Some Warriors Players From Playing In The All-Stars Match
Nathan Brown Explains Why He Blocked Some Warriors Players From Playing In The All-Stars Match
ON TRIPLE M FOOTY
Getty Images
New Zealand Warriors coach Nathan Brown has opened up on the decision to block some Warriors players from playing in this year’s All-Stars match.
Speaking to Triple M’s Summer Session, Brown explained why the decision was made and how it was taken by the players.
LISTEN HERE:
Brown also touched on Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s defection to Rugby Union and how the team have handled the news; hear the full chat below.