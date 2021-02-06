Nathan Brown Explains Why He Blocked Some Warriors Players From Playing In The All-Stars Match

New Zealand Warriors coach Nathan Brown has opened up on the decision to block some Warriors players from playing in this year’s All-Stars match.

Speaking to Triple M’s Summer Session, Brown explained why the decision was made and how it was taken by the players.

Brown also touched on Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s defection to Rugby Union and how the team have handled the news; hear the full chat below.

6 February 2021

