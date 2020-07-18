Nathan Brown Explains Why The NRL MUST Implement A Permanent Loan System

Triple M's Nathan Brown has advocated why he believes the NRL must implement a permanent loan system.

Following the resounding success, so far, of Harry Grant & Paul Momirovski's loan swap, Brown explained why there's absolutely no hindrance to implement this system used in the English Super League.

