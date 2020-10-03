Nathan Brown On The Hardest Thing About Playing With A Broken Or Dislocated Finger

Nathan Brown explained the most difficult thing about playing with a broken or dislocated finger on Triple M Footy this afternoon on the back of the news that Joel Selwood has had surgery on his own finger.

"I still think the hardest part is the ball handling," Browny said.

"I think you can get past the pain, you can get past what it’s gonna do to you, because you know you can put a little bit of juice in, but it’s the actual feel of your hands and the one grabbing of the football.

"I find that’s the hardest part when you’ve got any sort of hand injury, you can get past the pain but it’s just the ball handling… sometimes you’ve gotta tape two fingers together as well, that makes it even tougher, but obviously there’d be a lot of players who don’t play, but he (Selwood) will be."

