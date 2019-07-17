Nathan Brown Puts Together His Perfect Footballer

Nathan Brown has put together his perfect footballer on the Midweek Rub on the Rush Hour today.

Browny picked players on kicking, marking, speed, their footy brain, goal kicking, toughness, leadership, and ability to bring a crowd through the turnstiles.

BROWNY’S PERFECT PLAYER:

Kick: Dustin Martin

Dustin Martin Mark: Jeremy McGovern

Jeremy McGovern Speed: Jason Johannisen

Jason Johannisen Brain: Scott Pendlebury

Scott Pendlebury Goal kicking: Gary Ablett

Gary Ablett Toughness: Ben Cunnington

Ben Cunnington Leadership: Luke Hodge

Luke Hodge Turnstiles: Buddy Franklin

Damian Barrett and Browny also discussed the coaching landscape and more on the Midweek Rub today.

