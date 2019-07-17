Nathan Brown Puts Together His Perfect Footballer

Nathan Brown has put together his perfect footballer on the Midweek Rub on the Rush Hour today.
Browny picked players on kicking, marking, speed, their footy brain, goal kicking, toughness, leadership, and ability to bring a crowd through the turnstiles.
BROWNY’S PERFECT PLAYER:
- Kick: Dustin Martin
- Mark: Jeremy McGovern
- Speed: Jason Johannisen
- Brain: Scott Pendlebury
- Goal kicking: Gary Ablett
- Toughness: Ben Cunnington
- Leadership: Luke Hodge
- Turnstiles: Buddy Franklin
Damian Barrett and Browny also discussed the coaching landscape and more on the Midweek Rub today.
