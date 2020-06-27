Nathan Brown Responds To Suggestions He Will Be The Next New Zealand Warriors Coach

Triple M's Nathan Brown has responded to suggestions he could be the next New Zealand Warriors coach. 

Following the shock sacking of Stephen Kearney, Brown's name has been thrown in the mix for the job

The former Knights and Dragons coach, who was a consultant for the Warriors before COVID-19, revealed all on Triple M's Saturday Scrum. 

