Nathan Brown Reveals Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s Club Status Following Decision To Relocate For Start Of 2021 Season

The New Zealand Warriors are set to relocate to Australia for the opening months of the 2021 NRL season.

The club will fly out of Auckland on January 3 and land in Tamworth for a month long training camp before moving to Terrigal for at least the opening four rounds of the season.

One major concern for the Warriors was the availability of captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, with rumours towards the end of the 2020 NRL season suggesting he wouldn’t be part of the club if the Warriors had to relocate to Australia in 2021, after being separated from his wife and kids for six months this year.

New Warriors coach Nathan Brown joined Triple M NRL’s Summer Session and revealed the status of 2018 Dally M Player of The Year.

Brown also opened up on the decision to move to Australia and how the Warriors players responded to the news; hear the full chat below.