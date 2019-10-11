Nathan Brown Reveals The Best Players He Has Ever Coached

Former Newcastle Knights coach Nathan Brown has revealed the best players he has ever coached.

Speaking on Triple M Sydney's The Rush Hour, Brown listed the best players with a few interesting choices which included a ripping story about Dragons' legend Shaun Timmins.

"This might surprise some people but Shaun Timmins was one of my favourites," Brown told The Rush Hour.

"He had shocking knees but he would play a State of Origin on a Wednesday then get on the piss on the Wednesday night.

"He would fly to North Queensland on the Thursday and we'd arrive there on the Friday, his knees were shot but you wouldn't know.

"Then he'd play Saturday, be the best player on the field and then Saturday night he would let you know he went out to the Mad Cow on Thursday night got on the piss again and smoked a packet of darts."