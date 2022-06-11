Nathan Brown Reveals The 'Difficult Situation' Hurting Johnson

Former Warriors coach Nathan Brown says it's "difficult" for pundits to criticise Shaun Johnson's form, with the veteran playmaker's family situation making life tough for him and his partner.

Speaking on Triple M, Brown hopes certain sections of the NRL media can take a step back to understand Johnson's headspace with the Warriors still awaiting a return back to New Zealand.

"You would like to see what sort of headspace he's going to be when he gets back to New Zealand," Brown said.

