Nathan Brown's Hilarious Story About An Encounter With A Fan While Coaching In England

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

15 September 2019

Article heading image for Nathan Brown's Hilarious Story About An Encounter With A Fan While Coaching In England

Now-former Knights coach Nathan Brown is our special guest on Triple M Sunday NRL ahead of the Eels' Elimination Final clash with the Broncos. 

Brown who has also spent time coaching in the English Super League, re-told a hilarious encounter he had with one Huddersfield Giants fan after just getting the head coaching role. 

LISTEN HERE:

 

Brown spent four-years coaching the Giants making the 2009 Challenge Cup Final. 

He then moved to St Helens for a few seasons before officially returning to the NRL with the Newcastle Knights up until this season. 

This chat was part of a broader chat following Raiders' star John Bateman joining Triple M Sunday NRL after his side's huge win over the Storm; hear the full chat below.

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs