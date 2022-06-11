Nathan Brown's Shock Call On NRL Coaching Career

Former Warriors and Knights coach Nathan Brown says his career as a head coach in the NRL is officially "done".

Brown parted ways with the Warriors earlier this week after he told the club he wouldn't be able to relocate his family to New Zealand on a long-term basis.

While Brown says he'd love to be part of an NRL team's coaching staff, he explained to Triple M why he's no longer interested in taking on the top job.

