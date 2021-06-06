Nathan Brown's Top 5: AFL Journalist Rich List

Nathan Brown has delivered a mix bag during his Top 5 segment this season.

Last week, he was able to reveal the Top 5 AFL media earners (mostly ex-footballers), so it was only fair to follow that up with the highest paid professional sport journalists!

"This is the criteria, you had to start out as a journalist in sport." Brown explained.

He started proceedings with the Friday Huddle's very own news breaker Damo Barrett at number five, before revealing who he believes are the biggest money makers in their chosen field.

LISTEN HERE:

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here: