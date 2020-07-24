Nathan Brown's Top 5 Boundary Rider Moments
This was very good!
Boundary riding is one of the toughest gigs in football. Not only do they have to brave the elements, they get about 10 seconds of air time and it is a bloody thankless task!
However, they have provided a number of memorable moments over the years. Nathan Brown has compiled the very best (or worst) from the boundary including a stitch up of our very own Chris Judd & Mark Howard.
There is no surprises that Brett Kirk's weird Channel 7 intro made the cut along with a very entertaining interview by Dipper at the Gabba!
LISTEN HERE:
