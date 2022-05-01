Nathan Brown Says The MRO Should Be Able To Override The System To Hand Down Harsher Punishments

Triple M Footy’s Nathan Brown says that Match Review Officer Michael Christian should be able to occasionally override the system that categorises offences if an incident isn’t adequately punished by it.

"There’s gotta be a human element,” Browny said on the Sunday Rub.

"So if Chrisso (Michael Christian) sits there at the MRO and says ’this, this and this’ and it equals zero weeks or a fine, he’s gotta look at that and go 'well I can’t give him any weeks but I feel like he needs two weeks, I’m gonna give this straight to the tribunal'.

"That should be the action. There always needs to be a human element.

"Chrisso has played enough footy that he should be able to make those decisions himself and override the system."

"I agree with Browny, there should be something else there where he says 'look, it doesn’t fit the criteria, I’ve decided this, if you want to challenge it Kangaroos, be my guest'," Joey Montagna said.

The discussion was brought up by concerns that North Melbourne forward Nick Larkey may escape punishment for tunnelling Carlton defender Lewis Young at Marvel Stadium last night.

Jay Clark said the MRO system may interpret the incident as one worthy only of a fine.

The Sunday Rub also discussed Freo’s flag credentials, Paddy Cripps’s searing form, Brett Ratten’s future and more.

