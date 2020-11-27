Nathan Brown Shares An Update On Where The Warriors Will Be Based In 2021

When the 2021 NRL draw released earlier this week both ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo were confident the New Zealand Warriors would be based at home after playing the entirety of 2020 in Australia.

However, Warriors coach Nathan Brown is on the more cautious side when it comes to 2021 revealing where the club are expected to be based.

Brown joined Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG on Friday night.

LISTEN HERE:

Brown also opened up on his first month in New Zealand and shared an update on the club's recruitment drive; hear the full chat below.