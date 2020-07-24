Nathan Brown Told A Tall Tale About Tim English’s Growth Spurt And BT Was Having None Of It

Nathan Brown told a tall tale (literally) about Tim English’s growth spurt on the Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs game last night, and BT took the piss out of it for the rest of the night.

LISTEN HERE:

Browny said that English had grown 20cm in the lead up to his draft year, and BT was incredulous.

“So he’s grown 140 millimetres, over 140 millimetres… that is massive,” BT said.

“We’re fascinated — even though the football’s good — in the quick generation of the biological build up of English!”

BT wouldn’t let it go, and it became a running joke.

“He grew four foot in one month,” BT joked at one point

“Oh boy! That’s a massive amount of growing!”

English was later said to have “his head popping out of his stadium”, to be “growing before our eyes, and referred to as “Wilt Chamberlain-like in size, 7 foot 6”, and “the tallest man in the world”.

Vintage Bristle!

