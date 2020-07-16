Nathan Brown & Wendell Sailor Discuss The Debacle Occurring At The Canterbury Bulldogs

Triple M's Nathan Brown has provided incredible insight into what it's like being at the Canterbury Bulldogs, having been in a similar situation as a coach. 

Brown's Newcastle Knights side was described as a 'reserve grade' football team when he joined the club in 2016, having to re-build the club after it was left in a horrible salary cap situation post-Wayne Bennett. 

And even though the Bulldogs have $3 Million to spend, it's not going to immediately turn the club from wooden spooners to Premiership contenders.

