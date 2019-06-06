Nathan Buckley Has Had His Final Say On The Mick Malthouse Feud

Nathan Buckley has had his final say on his feud with Mick Malthouse at a press conference today.

“I regret the way that it has been reported,” Buckley said.

“I think that’s for another time because any more comment that I make about it, I’m not confident will be received in the right way. I suppose if you want to refer to where I reckon it stands at the moment, I’ve already made those comments (on Wednesday) which have been perceived in a certain light.

“I’ll answer this one and this will be the last one: Mick has been a tremendous servant to the game. Success as a player, success as a coach and he’s gone about it his own way, which I admire. I admire people who have the courage to do it their own way.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate that our relationship or the breakdown of our relationship is a focus at this time. It is such a small part of Mick’s story, which shouldn’t be about me or necessarily the Collingwood Football Club, either.

“It is definitely not in the context of what happened eight years ago with the coaching handover, but it seems to be something that people are interested in.

“Mick needs the space and the game needs the space to celebrate Mick’s achievements. I won’t be making any more comment (in order) to allow that.”

Malthouse himself spoke to Tom Browne this morning, who relayed his thoughts to the Hot Breakfast.

