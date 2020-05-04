Nathan Buckley Nominates Eddie McGuire As Joffa's Replacement
On the Hot Breakfast!
Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley has nominated our very own Eddie McGuire to take over from infamous cheer squad leader 'Joffa'.
'Joffa' now lives in Fiji leaving a big shoes to fill behind the goals for the Pies.
Bucks was posed the question on a Collingwood Q&A with the fans yesterday.
Eddie explained how he was actually the original 'gold jacket' wearer and said he'd step up and do it if need be!
LISTEN HERE:
He finished by giving Bucks a nice little drive-by, asking him to be come the next Jock McHale.
"Well I want him to be the next Jock McHale! Win four (premierships) in a row for me!"