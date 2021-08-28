Nathan Buckley Out Of The Race For Vacant Carlton Job

Jay Clark reported on Dead Set Legends that Nathan Buckley is not in the race for the senior coaching role at Carlton.

"He is not part of this Carlton coaching process," Clark said.

"There would have to be a spectacular and stunning backflip for Nathan Buckley to be coaching Carlton next year."

Jay believes Ross Lyon is the perfect candidate and in pole position to claim the vacancy at Princes Park.

"I believe that job will be Ross Lyon's ... The Blues will be absolutely wrapped."

