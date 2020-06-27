Nathan Cleary Opens Up On His Scary Hospital Ordeal Just Hours Before Rabbitohs Clash

Nathan Cleary sent the rugby league world into a frenzy when he ran out on the field during Thursday night footy.

Cleary's head was visibly swollen which he played with a bandage on his nose.

Well, the 22-year-old has opened up to Triple M on his brutal hospital ordeal just hours before he would star for Panthers in their win over the Rabbitohs.

LISTEN HERE:

Cleary also opened up on the Panthers fantastic start to the 2020 season and his own blistering form; hear the full chat below.