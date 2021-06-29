Nathan Cleary Ruled Out Of Origin Game Three

Scans have confirmed a shoulder injury to New South Wales star Nathan Cleary, with fears that he could miss the remainder of the season with second-placed Penrith.

Blues coach Brad Fittler confirmed Cleary will not play in the third and final Origin match, after partially dislocating his shoulder in Sunday's second Origin encounter at Suncorp Stadium.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury early in the contest, and played close to 70 minutes as the Blues secured the series win with another dominant performance over the Maroons.

The shoulder injury could dampen the Panther's chances of winning the title, the half-back has starred for his side this season and his absence may open the door for challenging teams.

As Penrith sweat on the availability of their co-captain with 10 weeks remaining, they have set themselves up to find a necessary replacement.

NSW and Penrith's head of performance Hayden Knowles said they will assess all options, but Cleary being able to run out the Blues game is a positive sign.

"The one positive is he finished the game, and if you have to bring them from the field, that's when it's a real worry." Knowles said.

"But the type of pain he was in, the physios suggested he could be looking at anywhere between one and four weeks, which is a big range."

The Blues will look to various options to replace Cleary and fill the halves position, including Adam Reynolds from the Rabbitohs or Mitchell Moses from the eels.

