Nathan Jones Signs One-Year Contract Extension

Nathan Jones will run around again in 2020, with the Dees co-captain signing a one-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old put pen to paper on a one-year extension after playing all 22 games in 2019 in a variety of roles.

The three-time best and fairest winner admitted this year had been his toughest.

“Of course, I’m very happy to continue to play for this great club – I plan on playing for as long as I can,” he told Melbourne Media.

“This year was extremely disappointing, the most difficult of my career I would say – we failed under expectation. It was a steep learning curve for everyone involved.

“Even at my age and experience, we were taught many great lessons of what it’ll take to be a great team. The game doesn’t owe you anything.

“For that alone, I see reason for great optimism. We face some challenging times ahead with what it takes to get back to our best, but with that, has presented great opportunity for everyone here.”